Brennan Johnson was frustrated that Crystal Palace could not find a first-leg breakthrough at home to AEK Larnaca – but recognises there is all to play for in the return leg in Cyprus.
The winger came into the team in place of the injured Daniel Muñoz and was a lively presence throughout on the right flank, threatening on several occasions with his crossing and set-piece deliveries.
But up against a Larnaca defence which has now conceded just once in seven UEFA Conference League matches so far this season, Palace were left frustrated at home for a second time this season – the score will be 0-0 heading into next week’s second leg.
“Yeah, the feeling is definitely disappointment,” Johnson told TNT Sports. “It wasn't a game with loads of chances, but we thought we had a couple that we were unlucky not to score, and it would have been nice to get the lead; then, you don't know where the game goes.
“But overall it’s disappointment. It's tough to look back at the game straight after and see what the problem was with creating.
“At the end of the day it's 0-0, we can't have our heads too low, because next week we've got a big game – and one that we'll be ready for.
“To be honest, we're in the exact same position as we were going into this game. Even though it's two legs, I feel like we'll look back and see what we can do better this game.
“But at the end of the day, we're going into the next leg at 0-0, all to play for. We're confident, we know what we can do and we know what we have to execute better.”
Wherever they need me to play, I'm happy to do so—Brennan Johnson
Johnson praised the visiting defence which, inspired by goalkeeper Zlatan Alomerović, kept Palace at bay for the second time this season.
He continued: “They're an experienced team, they've got players who know their roles and know what they had to do tonight, and I think it was the same as when they came here last time: they made it difficult and then [last time] they scored on the counter-attack.
“We were definitely better on the transition [tonight], we didn't give them any chances, but it was just the creating side of things which was a disappointment, because we wanted to get a lead going into next week.”
On his change in role, the No. 11 added: “It's a bit different! Coming to Palace, just with the system, all the positions are different for me to be honest.
“I enjoyed it. I’m happy to be on the pitch trying to help the team, and just give it my all. I think there's similarities to what I've done previously in my career.
“The Manager was really good and helped me through the game tonight. Wherever they need me to play, I'm happy to do so, because it's a real honour to play for this club.”