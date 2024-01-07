This year's tournament – perhaps confusingly titled the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations for sponsorship reasons, having previously been postponed two years ago – is being hosted by two-time winners Ivory Coast, and runs from Saturday 13th January – Sunday 11th February.

Ayew is set to play in his sixth Africa Cup of Nations, looking to go one better than Ghana’s best performance in recent years: runners-up in 2015, a year in which he played five times, scoring in the semi-final and netting a penalty in the final shoot-out defeat to Ivory Coast.

Ghana have previously won the tournament on four occasions, making them the third-most successful country in the competition's history behind Cameroon (five-time winners) and Egypt (seven-time winners).

The reigning champions from 2021 are Senegal, who won their first-ever AFCON on penalties against Egypt in Cameroon.

What kind of role will Ayew play?

The Palace No. 9 is a vital cog in the Ghana squad. He has 95 international caps and 19 goals to his name, second only to his brother and captain André in manager Chris Hughton's 27-man squad.

He has been a mainstay in the Ghana national team over the years, most recently scoring against Liberia in September, days after captaining the side for the first time against the Central African Republic in September 2023.

That first game wearing Ghana's armband came in a crucial match; needing a point from their final Group E game – and aware that a defeat to the visitors could see them miss out on qualification – the Black Stars named Ayew as captain for the winner-takes-all clash.

That match did not get off to an ideal start for Ghana, with Louis Mafouta firing Central African Republic into a 25th-minute lead, but goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Kuamah turned the match around and saw Ayew's side finish top and seal their place at the finals.

What nations will Ayew and Ghana face?

Ayew will look to add to his caps for the Black Stars as they begin their preparations for the tournament with a home friendly against Namibia tomorrow (Monday, 8th January, 20:00 GMT), ahead of their first Group B game of the tournament against Cape Verde in a week’s time (Sunday, 14th January, 20:00 GMT).