Speaking to Premier League Productions ahead of the Eagles’ match against Bournemouth, Ayew said: “[The aim is] just to build on what we did at West Ham [Sunday's 1-1 draw at London Stadium].

“I think the game is coming at the right time, so we’ll continue to do our best to win the game, but what is more important is to have a really, really good performance. I think if we have a good performance, we’ll have a good result.”

Palace have picked up just one win from their last seven Premier League matches, but have enjoyed an extremely positive record against the Cherries in recent seasons.

Victory would represent Palace’s sixth straight win over an individual opponent in the top-flight, a feat never achieved before in the club’s history.

But Bournemouth have been in dangerous form of late, with three wins and a draw in their last five games bridging the points gap between the two sides.

Offering his assessment of Wednesday’s visitors, Ayew noted: “I haven’t followed them too much this season but I think they had kind of a difficult start, but for the past couple of weeks they’ve picked up and they look really good.

“I think I watched a little bit of their game against [Aston] Villa [a 2-2 draw] and they looked really, really good.

“It’s the Premier League and every team is good, so we just need to believe in ourselves and keep on doing what we know how to do best: play, enjoy ourselves, as a team fight for each other, and make sure we come out of the game with a very good performance and hopefully the three points.”

On his manager Roy Hodgson’s expectations for the game, Ayew reiterated: “He wants us to win every game and we want to win every game, but we are in the Premier League – every game is difficult, and every week has different challenges.

“We’re going to approach it the same way we approached the game against West Ham – with the attitude, the shape and the discipline – and we hope to get three points out of the game.”