“It’s very good – it’s been a while since we have put in a good performance like this,” he said after full-time. “In the first-half we deserved to be leading already, but obviously it was 0-0. These kinds of games are really tight.

“They came back, they gave us some pressure and we did a tactical tweak which put us in danger a bit, but after they scored we kept on pushing and we managed to get the free-kick equaliser.

“Then the last-minute goal is always wonderful when you are the team that scores it. It is a little step forwards, there is a long way to go but it is a big three points.”

Palace dominated the opening exchanges and had registered 19 shots by half-time in Roy Hodgson’s first game back in charge of the club.

“He was very pleased,” Ayew said of the manager’s team talk. “He just told us to keep on pushing, that’s it. We couldn’t do a better first-half.

“We go away with three points and we are happy. It’s a really good step forwards. We just want to keep on winning games, enjoying our football and it’s a step forwards.”