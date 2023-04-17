After an assist against Leicester and a brace against Leeds, the No. 9 delivered another excellent display in the 2-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

Ayew observed: “It’s amazing to win three games [in a row] in the Premier League.

“We’ve done it, but we need to keep going. We’re working well. We play with intent, energy and confidence, and this way we’ll be successful.

“It’s not easy in the Premier League to win three games. We did it and we need to keep going. We played a good game and played really well. I think we deserved to win. If we keep playing like this, we’ll get more points.”

Ayew praised the influence of manager Roy Hodgson, who has recorded wins in all three of his matches since returning to Palace.

The forward explained: “Working with him [Hodgson] has given us belief and confidence.

“He didn’t change too much. He kept the structure and gave us more confidence, more belief, and that’s why we are doing how we are at the minute. We need to keep going.

“He gives everyone the confidence. He’s been here before so he knew everyone, even though there’s a lot of new players. He didn’t change too much – it was more belief and confidence – and we’ve been successful.

“He doesn’t want us to sit back. He wants us to press high with intent and energy, and that’s what we’re doing. We are happy and we just need to keep going because in the Premier League, things can change really quickly.”