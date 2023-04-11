The Ghana forward was on target twice against Leeds United in a thumping 5-1 victory – a final result which, with the scores locked at 1-1 after an evenly-matched first-half, had seemed highly unlikely.

But with the Eagles resurgent in the second period, Ayew told Palace TV: “I really enjoyed it. It’s not often it happens, and when it happens you have to embrace it and enjoy it.

“I’m pleased with our performance. We stuck to our gameplan. It wasn’t easy at the beginning, but this is the Premier League: you’re playing against good sides and sometimes it’s going to be difficult. You just need to get through it and when you have your moments, you punish them.

“It was a really good day, and we’re all happy, but we know that there are still eight games to go and we need to pick up more points.”