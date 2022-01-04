That year Ghana fell to Tunisia on penalties after topping their group, with Palace forward Ayew bagging against Guinea-Bissau and Benin.

Afcon 2021 will be hosted in Cameroon and run between January 9th and February 6th, 2022, having been delayed from summer 2021.

Ghana will open their involvement against Morocco (January 10th), before facing Gabon (January 14th) and the Comoros (January 18th).

The tournament gives Ayew a chance to add to his 73 international caps.

