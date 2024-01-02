The Ghana international was once again a tireless runner for the Eagles in their 3-1 win over Saturday, assisting Michael Olise for the second time in four days to help his team on the way to victory.

Ayew is now set to head to the Ivory Coast with a view to featuring in his sixth Africa Cup of Nations; this year’s edition commences on Saturday, 13th January.

The forward will be looking to add to his 92 caps for his country and go one better than four-time winners Ghana’s best performance in recent years: runners-up in 2015.

“It was a big game for us,” Ayew said of Palace’s 3-1 win over Brentford. “We hadn’t won for two months and it was important to win.

“It was my last game before I’m off to the Africa Cup of Nations, and I wanted to go away with a win.

“Obviously it was the last game of the year [2023] as well, at home, so it was important to win and give the supporters something to cheer about.

“The win was massive; massive for our confidence, and for our belief as well. To end the year like that was perfect.”