The Ghanaian – who you later voted your Grilla Man of the Match for his display – proved a constant thorn in the Seagulls’ side with his display, scoring Palace’s opener on the stroke of half-time with a stooping header from Michael Olise’s pinpoint cross.

The Eagles looked set to hold on for three points until Danny Welbeck’s impressive header eight minutes from time levelled the scores for the visitors.

Ayew said: “I’m a forward player and to score goals is always important, but at a club like Crystal Palace, you need to learn how to do everything, and that’s defend, attack and work hard for the team as well, because you can’t do it alone.

"[For my goal] I think it was a good cross from Michael, and it was the kind of header that wasn’t that easy because if you are not focused, you’re going to miss it – and I’m not too good with my head as well!

"I was really focused and luckily, it went in."

Reflecting on the result, Ayew concluded: “I think fair play to Brighton, because they pushed us back.

“They made some changes, tweaked their formation and it was more difficult for us because there were a lot of players in the pockets.

“Overall I think it was a fair point because in the first-half we were the better team and in the second-half they were the better team.”