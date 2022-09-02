Ayew has adapted his game since Vieira’s arrival, but says he still strains every sinew for the 90 minutes.

“[Vieira] has come in and obviously had to adjust my style a bit, because I'm more of a No.9,” he explained. “But he told me that he wants me to play on the right and that I can do well there.

“I’m trying to do my best, trying to improve each day at the training ground. There’s more to come from me.

“I feel very fit. I try to look after myself as well, because it's an important thing to stay fit. What I’ve been doing for the past seven or eight years since coming to the Premier League is working for me, and I feel fitter and fitter each year.

“I make sure when I go home I have no regrets. Maybe I could have a bad game, but in terms of desire and passion I make sure I'm always at it. That’s what I try to do.”

Despite a disappointing late equaliser for Brentford on Tuesday night, Ayew says the side can be proud of how they have started the season.

“We’ve played with personality, we’ve played with aggression, with competitiveness,” he said. “We’ve shown a very good image of ourselves and we can be proud of ourselves.

“I don’t think people would have expected us to have four or five points at this time, but here we are with five points. It’s just the start of the season.

“We have a good dynamic at the minute, so we want to keep hold of it and keep on doing well.”