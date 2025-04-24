Devenny started at the Emirates on Wednesday evening, playing 79 minutes as Palace battled to earn a point in North London with two stunning strikes. This was his first Premier League start since February, having made multiple appearances off the bench.

“The focus was on tonight's game,” explained the midfielder when asked about the importance of the result with the semi-final imminently on the horizon.

“The one major takeaway from tonight [is that it builds confidence]. It’s a great team and they've held their own and had chances to even win the game.

“For us it's just building our confidence and if a good result tonight then we'll be looking for another positive result this weekend and we'll go in with good confidence.

“Seeing people get minutes, people getting rested and coming through with no injuries. So, it was a positive result tonight and we’ll look to do the same this weekend.

“I'm super excited. I've never been to Wembley, so that'll be an experience in and of itself. I'm just ready for it. If the opportunity comes, I'll be ready to grab it with both hands. I'm just excited and ready.”