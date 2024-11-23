“I knew there was obviously going to be a chance when it was [played in] for me and JP [Mateta],” he said, watching the goal back.

“I just knocked it around the defender. It’s a great moment. That's one I'll look back on for the rest of my life.

“Do you know what? It just happened in slow motion. I just saw it roll across and then I was like: ‘This is my moment’. I've taken it.”

Virtually every player was across to celebrate with Devenny, who says the senior players have played a huge role in his introduction to the team.

“Every single one has been brilliant,” he said of his teammates. “I mean, I literally get to learn off the top professionals every day.

“That’s something that I want to then introduce to my game as well, the level of professionalism.

“They’ve been brilliant, very, very helpful.”

In a month in which he has made his Premier League debut, his international debut and now notched his first Premier League goal, Devenny hopes to keep improving.

“Honestly, I was just given an opportunity,” he said. “That's what it starts with, just an opportunity and then you've just got to grab it with both hands.

“I feel like I have done that, but for me, this is not where I want to end. This is where I want to just keep going.

“Hopefully I'll come in here again, do another interview if that’s what it means!

“I’ll just keep going and keep going.”