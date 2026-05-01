With the Eagles pegged back by the Ukrainian league leaders early in the second-half, Kamada seized control of the game, responding with a crisp half-volley to restore his team’s lead – and assisting Jørgen Strand Larsen for what could prove a crucial third in the context of the overall semi-final tie.

Kamada’s goal was his first for Palace since 30th October 2024 against Aston Villa in the League Cup – 18 months to the day to the club’s European semi-final – and the Japan international, modest at the best of times, was in jovial mood recounting the goal.

“Yes, my left foot sometimes works really well!” he smiled, speaking to Palace TV. “That was today!

“I don’t have many opportunities when you play the No. 6 in our system, but today I had the opportunity, and finally I could score!

“I think it’s a massive win for us today, and also I could score and make an assist today, so that's good for me – and the game was really good for us.”