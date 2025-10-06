The Eagles were on top for the vast majority of the match on Merseyside and deservedly took the lead through Daniel Muñoz in the first-half, but spurned further clear opportunities to add to their lead after the restart.

As time wore on, Everton did eventually establish a foothold in the contest and – having hauled themselves back level from the penalty spot with 15 minutes remaining – managed to spur the home fans at Hill Dickinson Stadium into a noise they had not often produced prior to that point, culminating in Jack Grealish’s fortuitous injury-time winner.

“Yeah, obviously, we are very disappointed in the result,” Kamada said after the game.

“I think we performed really well until we conceded. We had so many opportunities to score. We should have decided the game, but we couldn't.

“And then after we conceded, the stadium atmosphere was really difficult to play in for us. Yeah, it’s disappointing.

“I think in the second-half also we were doing very well, but in the Premier League, when we have the opportunity, we have to decide the game.

“Obviously they are also a good team, and there are so many good offensive players. Yeah, I think if we would have scored in the second goal, it would have been a completely different game, but we couldn't do it.”

Kamada refused to blame any tiredness following the midweek European game, noting that it is a situation Palace will have to be used to this season: “Obviously, we have so many games, but as our gaffer said, we have no excuse. We all wanted to play the European competition, so this is not an excuse.”