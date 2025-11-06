The Frenchman told TNT Sport that the previous defeat to AEK Larnaca had inspired Palace to fight back against the Dutch side, who went into this season’s UEFA Conference League as one of the pre-tournament favourites with a storng track record in the competition.

But Lacroix’s fine snap-shot finish in the first-half – Palace’s first-ever goal at Selhurst Park in a major European competition proper – was added to by Ismaïla Sarr’s brace either side of half-time to send the SE25 Eagles home happy.

“We are really happy, really happy to get this win for them, and with how we played,” Lacroix beamed. “I think everyone loves to see goals here at Selhurst, so yeah, everyone is happy.

“We are really happy. The game we lost here [against Larnaca], it was a bit sad for us, but we said before the game that we want to give this win to them, to the fans, to everyone, and I think everyone deserves it – and this is what we did today.

“We are in a good way. We’ve won three games in a row, so we are really happy about that and we want to continue. We have the derby [against Brighton & Hove Albion] on Sunday, so I think it's going to be an important moment for us.”

Lacroix said of the opposition, who were bright in patches, in particular the opening quarter-of-an-hour: “To be honest, I was impressed about that because they pressed really well. But we saw that after with the intensity we put, it was another level, I think, and we showed that we can compete.”

As for his goal, Lacroix laughed: “I'm really happy to help the team.

“I'm an defender, but I can score goals. With this type of goal, with the foot, it’s even better!”