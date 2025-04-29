Speaking after Saturday’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Wembley – when Palace showed themselves at their best in every sense – the defender smiled: “He [manager Oliver Glasner] said he was really happy, because we train a lot and he's also a real professional guy. He wants the best for all players.

“As he said, we're not just good players, we're also good guys, and this is why we win games: because we're a good group.

“It wasn’t easy – it was a difficult game – but we played our game and we showed that we are really dangerous, and we are also really strong also in defence. We did well.

“I think we kept the faith. We are a really strong team and even when someone maybe fails or makes a mistake, because sometimes you don't score, it doesn’t matter – everyone is together, so it's perfect.”