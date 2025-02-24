Speaking after Saturday’s 2-0 win over Fulham, the centre-back told Palace TV: “We are really happy. It's always difficult to win away, and we did it in the last five games, and we also had this clean sheet.

“It means a lot. It means a lot about the quality of the mentality away. And now we have to win at home – I think this is what the people are waiting for!

“After the game, when you win, you're just waiting to go and celebrate with them. This is what we can see. I don't know how to describe it.

“You have to be inside to see it, but it's a pleasure to play here, to play for Crystal Palace and to play in front of these fans.”

On Palace’s incredible run of away form – with the Eagles now the Premier League’s fourth-best side on the road this season – Lacroix smiled: “I think it's when we work together. We work together and we know it's always difficult normally to play away.

“Nobody likes to play away, so this is why we have a good structure. We have players who want to run, who want to do their job – and this is why we are really strong.”