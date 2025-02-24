Maxence Lacroix was beaming with delight after helping Crystal Palace to a sixth successive clean sheet, and fifth consecutive win on the road, in all competitions.
Speaking after Saturday’s 2-0 win over Fulham, the centre-back told Palace TV: “We are really happy. It's always difficult to win away, and we did it in the last five games, and we also had this clean sheet.
“It means a lot. It means a lot about the quality of the mentality away. And now we have to win at home – I think this is what the people are waiting for!
“After the game, when you win, you're just waiting to go and celebrate with them. This is what we can see. I don't know how to describe it.
“You have to be inside to see it, but it's a pleasure to play here, to play for Crystal Palace and to play in front of these fans.”
On Palace’s incredible run of away form – with the Eagles now the Premier League’s fourth-best side on the road this season – Lacroix smiled: “I think it's when we work together. We work together and we know it's always difficult normally to play away.
“Nobody likes to play away, so this is why we have a good structure. We have players who want to run, who want to do their job – and this is why we are really strong.”
Lacroix initially appeared to be credited with the opening goal at Craven Cottage, before it transpired that the ball had deflected in off former Palace defender Joachim andersen’s head from a corner.
“For me, if we score, this is the most important thing – no matter who scores” Lacroix said.
“It’s the same when it's an own goal; when we celebrated it, we celebrated together, the same celebration, so it's not just one goal from one player, but a goal from the team.
“[From set-pieces] I would say we have a lot of videos and we work hard in training to do what the coach wants because they are good techniques, I want to say, and this is why we are one of the best teams in the league in set pieces.”
Lacroix also made one particular fine last-ditch challenge in the match – a feature of his game this season – and joked: “I love to do this because this is my quality!
“I'm quick and I think the people know now they can be tranquil when the ball goes behind me – because I can run really quick!”
