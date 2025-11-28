The centre-back told Palace TV: “It’s disappointing about the result because we couldn't decide the game.

“We missed too many chances and we were, I think, not at the best level tactically and defensively, so we got punished. But I feel like it's good also for us to remember that we have to be humble and to stick to the basics.

“You know when you play in Europe, it's always like this. You have to be concentrated, you have to be focused. And we made too many mistakes, I think. If you make too many mistakes, you can't play the game you want to play.”

With Palace’s fixture schedule a busy one, the visit of Manchester United on Sunday will provide a welcome opportunity to bounce straight back to form.

Lacroix said of the fans: “They travelled, they came to my country, so I'm really proud of that. But I feel like we could give them a better feeling right now, so let's go for the win against Manchester United.

“Every single game is massive, you know. When you play at home, you know that it's difficult to play against us. We want to show another face, forget this game and come back to win.”