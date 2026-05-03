Palace went down 3-0 to the in-form Cherries at the Vitality Stadium, which came less than 72 hours after the semi-final first leg victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland.

Whilst Lacroix admitted the performance levels were below the usual standard, the defender now wants to take the positives from the fight shown in the second-half, and refocus ahead of Thursday's second leg.

"The first thing is that no-one is injured," he said. "This is really important because we have a big game on Thursday.

"I want to say that, in the first-half we were not in the game. But in the second-half we changed completely. I think it was better, even just with our intensity. When you come here, it's always hard to play against these type of teams.

"In the second-half some teams would say 'it's finished and we don't want to play anymore. But we showed a lot of face and I was quite happy.