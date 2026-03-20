Crystal Palace demonstrated the benefit of their previous European experiences while overcoming AEK Larnaca, Maxence Lacroix feels.
Needing to score against a side who had kept six clean sheets in seven previous UEFA Conference League matches this season, Palace did so – twice – to secure a place in the last eight of the competition.
Whilst Palace’s victory was hard-fought, the result – progression to the quarter-finals – was the main thing, with Lacroix and his teammates remaining patient in pursuit of their winning goals.
“A long day, but a really important win,” was Lacroix’s assessment, speaking to Palace TV. “I think we deserved it.
“You can see with the statistics that we shoot a lot, but they played really well, to be honest. And until the very end, we kept on going, so it's perfect.
“This is the thing that we’ve learned a lot: to be patient, to wait for the good passes, the good runs and the good moments in front of goal.
“To be honest, they did very well defensively. It was not easy, but in the end, we scored two beautiful goals.
“We could’ve scored three or four, but we didn't take the chances – we’ll take them against Fiorentina.”
Underlining Palace’s patience in an often bruising tie, Lacroix noted the vociferous atmosphere inside the AEK Arena, and was proud of how the Eagles stuck to their structure and gameplan.
“We stayed calm,” he added. “And even when they scored the goal, we stuck to the principles. We did well.
“The most important thing is to win. When you come here in this type of game, it's always difficult, and we did the job – so this is the most important thing.”
On double goalscorer Ismaïla Sarr, who netted his 14th and 15th goals in all competitions, Lacroix smiled: “It’s beautiful for him. You know, he's really a key player for us and we are really happy to help him also to score.
“I would tell him that he needs to score the third one! He didn’t want to give us any rest! But yes, it's really good for him and for us.”
It's unbelievable when you know that you can go everywhere in the world, and you’ll have some people who’ll support you—Maxence Lacroix
Having secured the win on the night, Lacroix and his teammates celebrated – in his signature ‘fist pump’ style in front of an away end which was, for a sixth time this season on the continent, loud and proud throughout.
“I always enjoy it because it's our celebration,” Lacroix smiled. “We could see also that all the team made us a celebration in the end.
“This is, I think, the foundation of this club, of this team: it's a big family.
“I think it's unbelievable when you know that you can go everywhere in the world, and you’ll have some people who’ll support you.
“Today, we could feel that they were with us.
“I just want to say ‘thank you’ from the team, for those who travelled and for those who also watch us on TV. We’ll see them also in Florence for the next game!”