The defender told Premier League Productions: “It's really positive because last week was a little bit difficult for us, especially for a defender like me.

“But today we showed this character. We were really difficult to play against, and today I think they didn't have a lot of chances, and this is because we were together.

“I think it’s togetherness. We were together and we fought for each other. Don't think about it, just run, fight, win duels. This is the way to win.

“It's a mentality. Make the job, have a good recovery, take care of our body, and be ready for Arsenal because this is the first game [on Wednesday]. Then, after, the FA Cup.”

Discussing the decision which led to Chris Richards being handed a second yellow card on the stroke of half-time, handing the visitors a numerical advantage, Lacroix said: “This one I think was really difficult for us because we got this red card which punishes us, and it was really difficult.

“For myself it's not really a red card, but we showed a good mentality, and this is what we want to memorise – I think it's a good point for us here.

“For me, for a second yellow, it's soft. But what I want to memorise, like I said, is the mentality after 45 minutes, plus with everyone fighting for each other – and we deserve this point.”

“This is the game, now it's finished. We have our point, like I said, and this is the most important [thing].”