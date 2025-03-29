After celebrating reaching the FA Cup semi-finals with Crystal Palace, Maxence Lacroix says his and his teammates’ rapport with the supporters are what makes the club so special.
The Frenchman was in fantastic form once more to help the Eagles to a remarkable seventh clean sheet away from home in all competitions – his team having smashed the previous club record of four.
Indeed, since the start of 2025, only Liverpool (with 11) have won more games in all competitions among Premier League clubs than Palace’s 10 – and no other top-flight English team have recorded more clean sheets than our eight.
Palace can now look forward to a semi-final date with destiny at Wembley next month – but Lacroix says he is hoping to visit twice in the finale to the club’s 2024/25 season.
“To be fair, it's unbelievable,” Lacroix smiled after the game. “We have an unbelievable team, we have unbelievable fans, and I think everyone deserves to go to Wembley.
“It’s not the end. We will go to Wembley to win, and we want to go two times to Wembley and hopefully win this trophy.”
On his celebrations with the fans, Lacroix smiled: “I think this is the DNA of Palace.
“We need to be with our fans and this is why we win: because the players are with the fans and the fans are with the players. This is why, when we win, we have to give them also this time.
“When we work together, I think it's not only us, it's all the team, because we defend really well and we can see we are also dangerous offensively. So I want to say thank you to all the attackers, because they do a good job with us.
“In this team we have a lot of people who trust in Jesus Christ. I was praying and I feel like we have to be together, because it's a big family. It's really the image of this club, a big family.
“If you can see, everyone knows on this pitch, it's not only 11, it's not only 12, it's 13. It's us, the fans and God. It's perfect.”