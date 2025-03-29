The Frenchman was in fantastic form once more to help the Eagles to a remarkable seventh clean sheet away from home in all competitions – his team having smashed the previous club record of four.

Indeed, since the start of 2025, only Liverpool (with 11) have won more games in all competitions among Premier League clubs than Palace’s 10 – and no other top-flight English team have recorded more clean sheets than our eight.

Palace can now look forward to a semi-final date with destiny at Wembley next month – but Lacroix says he is hoping to visit twice in the finale to the club’s 2024/25 season.

“To be fair, it's unbelievable,” Lacroix smiled after the game. “We have an unbelievable team, we have unbelievable fans, and I think everyone deserves to go to Wembley.

“It’s not the end. We will go to Wembley to win, and we want to go two times to Wembley and hopefully win this trophy.”

On his celebrations with the fans, Lacroix smiled: “I think this is the DNA of Palace.

“We need to be with our fans and this is why we win: because the players are with the fans and the fans are with the players. This is why, when we win, we have to give them also this time.