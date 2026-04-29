The France international has previous experience of continental football’s top table, playing all six matches for VfL Wolfsburg in their 2021/22 UEFA Champions League campaign.

And having started 13 of Palace’s 14 European fixtures on the road to the semi-finals – where they will meet Ukrainian league leaders Shakhtar Donetsk – Lacroix says that Palace’s experience, and loyal travelling supporters, will prove huge factors in the first leg at the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium in Krakow.

“I'm really happy,” Lacroix said. “Of course, it's the first time for Palace, but we hope that we can go to the next step – so it starts Thursday, with the fans. A lot of people are coming, so we need them there.

“We played already in Poland last time [against Dynamo Kyiv in October]. It's difficult [with the atmosphere]. But we will go there to win. We are football players, and we want to win and reach the final.

“It's going to be a tough game, but we're going over there to win.”