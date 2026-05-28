Amid the scenes of celebration in the centre circle, Lacroix shared the moment with his visibly emotional mother, who proudly smiled: “I’m very, very proud.”

More accustomed to the post-match interviews than his mum, Lacroix quickly jumped in with a grin: “She’s very, very, very proud. I think everyone is really proud of the journey and what we’ve done.

“I don’t want to say ‘I said it’, but I trusted it. I trusted that we could win this trophy – and now, in Leipzig, we have the medal.”