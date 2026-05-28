A beaming Maxence Lacroix could hardly contain his emotions at full-time as he spoke to Palace TV+ following Crystal Palace’s 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in the UEFA Conference League Final on Wednesday evening (27th May).
Everyone is really proud of the journey—Maxence Lacroix
Amid the scenes of celebration in the centre circle, Lacroix shared the moment with his visibly emotional mother, who proudly smiled: “I’m very, very proud.”
More accustomed to the post-match interviews than his mum, Lacroix quickly jumped in with a grin: “She’s very, very, very proud. I think everyone is really proud of the journey and what we’ve done.
“I don’t want to say ‘I said it’, but I trusted it. I trusted that we could win this trophy – and now, in Leipzig, we have the medal.”
It’s an unbelievable crowd—Maxence Lacroix
The defender also paid tribute to the travelling Palace support, whose noise and energy carried the Eagles through a tense and fiercely contested final.
“It’s like you fight with 12 people – even 13,” he smiled. “They push, they push, they push, and we’re never alone.
“Like I said, it’s an unbelievable crowd. Now we’re in the Europa League, but first it’s time to enjoy it.”
They can’t do it better than him—Maxence Lacroix
In a final short on clear-cut chances, one goal always looked likely to settle the contest – and it arrived through Jean-Philippe Mateta after an Adam Wharton effort was spilled inside the area.
Asked whether he expected such a tight and scrappy encounter, Lacroix said: “Yes, of course. We knew they were a good team in transition, but we blocked them.
“Defensively, we were at the top and they didn’t shoot a lot, so we did our job – and we scored a beautiful goal.”
Mateta’s finish sparked wild celebrations among the sea of red and blue on the south side of the Leipzig Stadium, with a host of Palace players racing over to recreate the striker’s now-iconic corner-flag celebration.
Lacroix, though, insisted there is only one man who can truly pull it off.
“I saw it,” he laughed. “They can’t do it better than him.”
You have to make a video of this beautiful journey—Maxence Lacroix
Victory in Leipzig means Palace not only lift the UEFA Conference League at the first time of asking but we also secure Europe League football too!
Reflecting on the journey, Lacroix added: “I think you have to make a video of this beautiful journey and everyone will watch it and say: ‘What a beautiful life we have.’”