Five

Goals for Palace – the club’s largest-ever haul away at Leeds (breaking the previous record of three, in November 1985)

21 years, 118 days

Michael Olise became the youngest player in Premier League history to assist three goals in the same game from open play

One

Only one other player currently aged 21 or younger has picked up more Premier League assists than Olise’s 12 since the start of last season (Bukayo Saka, with 17 for Arsenal)

52

The number of goal-scoring opportunities Olise has created this season (including six on Sunday), producing…

Eight

Assists for Olise this season – Palace’s high, and the fourth-highest of any Premier League player