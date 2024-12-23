The Colombian midfielder was once again combative in midfield but saw his side – despite having more shots than the Premier League title chasers – eventually fall to a heavy defeat at Selhurst Park at the weekend.

As the festive fixture programme kicks in, the chance to right those wrongs will soon come about, however, with a Boxing Day trip to Lerma’s former club Bournemouth up next, and then the visit of Southampton to Selhurst Park just three days later.

“It’s a difficult game to explain but we have to continue,” Lerma told TNT Mexico. “I think that [our performance] wasn't enough for us to get at least one point. This is an experience for us to learn from for the future.

“Later this week, we have a new match, and that's the beauty of football. We have to keep our heads up and think about what's coming. In these days we have to correct as much as we can to get three points at Bournemouth.

“It's always nice to go back to Bournemouth, for everything it means. Right now, we just have to correct and prepare as soon as possible for this match, and give our best. That's what we have to do right now.”

Asked what he would like for Christmas, Lerma said: “At the moment life is good. God knows why he has us [the team] in these moments.

“I'm grateful for everything that has happened this year. It's an experience and I'm grateful for the moments because everything hasn't been bad for the team. Merry Christmas to everyone, and God bless you.”