Crystal Palace are kicking off their Premier League campaign under the lights at Selhurst Park, as they welcome London rivals Arsenal - keep track of all the action below.
6 mins
Wow - just look at this.
4 mins
Huge chance for the visitors.
It's created by new signing Jesus, who creates space on the edge of the box but sees his shot blocked by Guehi. Martinelli is the first to the rebound, but fires wide.
3 mins
It's Arsenal with the early possession, and they win a soft free-kick on the right. It's taken quickly, but Mitchell sweeps up the danger.
Kick-off
1 min
We're underway.
COME ON, PALACE!
1957
Palace are in their new red-and-blue home shirts, Arsenal are sporting their pink (?) third kit.
A reminder of the two sides:
Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha.
Arsenal: Ramsdale (GK), White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Ødegaard, Jesus, Martinelli, Saliba, Xhaka, Zinchenko.
19:55
Here come the teams.
Selhurst Park is making some noise here. There is a HUGE display in the Holmesdale, as the old structure of the Crystal Palace building is hung from the roof of the stands.
'Era after era, since 1861' reads the banner.
19:50
The sides are in the tunnel, and the Holmesdale is in full voice.
19:40
The boys are out warming up.
Not long to go now...
19:25
Speaking of Palace full-backs, Tyrick Mitchell has been talking to Sky Sports before kick-off.
“Firstly, I'm feeling v confident like the rest of the team,” he said. “It was a good season [last year] and I'm just trying to kick on and get better this season.
“[We need] more consistency - playing better as a team. From last season to now I feel like we’re more of a team and we know how the manager wants us to play. It’s just building.
“We know that Arsenal are a dangerous team and every season is different.
“We can look at [last season’s result] and see that we’re capable of beating teams like Arsenal, but this is a new season and we have to replicate it.”
19:15
New season – and a new look programme to boot.
As Palace begin a tenth straight season in the Premier League, check out tonight’s issue for an in-depth interview with a man who has seen it all first-hand: Joel Ward.
The defender talks pre-season tours from Exeter to Hong Kong, a decade of top-flight football, his secret skiing desires and why he has always wanted a pet lion – he even knows what to call it too.
Plus features from new columnist Doc Brown, messages from Vieira, captain Luka Milivojevic and chairman Steve Parish and plenty more!
19:10
How good does the pitch at Selhurst Park is look?
A pristine surface like that takes hundreds of hours of hard graft – check it out:
Team news
19:00
The lineups are in.
The big news is a debut for new midfield signing Cheick Doucouré, who starts alongside Jeff Schlupp and Eberechi Eze in a mouthwatering trio.
The only change from last week’s friendly against Montpellier is the introduction of Nathaniel Clyne in place of Joel Ward.
Odsonne Edouard leads the line, supported by Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha.
Here is Patrick Vieira’s first starting XI of the 2022/23 Premier League season:
Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha.
Subs: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Milivojevic, Mateta, Hughes, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald, Plange.
Arsenal: Ramsdale (GK), White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Ødegaard, Jesus, Martinelli, Saliba, Xhaka, Zinchenko.
Subs: Turner (GK), Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Soares, Pépé, Lokonga, Nelson, Elneny.
Thank you, Christian
18:45
Some breaking news pre-match…
From the boss...
18:40
Patrick Vieira was keen to emphasise that this Arsenal side is a different proposition to that of April, and after the shrewd additions of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira they have looked threatening in their warm-up fixtures.
“It will be a completely different game,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “I think with the new players they have in the squad of course they are a better team. They had really good games during the pre-season.
“I think they’re in a better place than last year. The new players they’ve brought in, they are much stronger. They have the squad to challenge and be closer to the title.
“We know that it is going to be challenging but I believe that we have the tools to make it difficult for them, to make it challenging for them. Last year at home with the support we had we had some really good matches, and it will be important to keep it that way.”
Read the manager’s pre-match thoughts in detail HERE.
18:30
The stage is set.
18:20
The lads have arrived in SE25…
Last time out
18:10
There could hardly be a better blueprint for Patrick Vieira and his staff than the last meeting between these two sides.
When Arsenal arrived in south London in April, they had won five away games in succession and were building momentum in their push for a Champions League position – but it soon came grinding to a halt.
First-half goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew, followed by a Wilfried Zaha penalty after the break, saw the Eagles cruise to a famous three points.
More of the same tonight?
Welcome to south London…
18:00
Here we go again.
Strap yourselves in, because the Premier League is back for the 2022/23 campaign.
No one can say for sure what will happen between now and May, but you can be guaranteed a rollercoaster of emotion – and it all starts here.
Arsenal are the opposition tonight and they have impressed in pre-season, but Patrick Vieira’s men will be keen to show they can build on the often-scintillating football of last season and put the Gunners to the sword once again.