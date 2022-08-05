4 mins

Huge chance for the visitors.

It's created by new signing Jesus, who creates space on the edge of the box but sees his shot blocked by Guehi. Martinelli is the first to the rebound, but fires wide.

3 mins

It's Arsenal with the early possession, and they win a soft free-kick on the right. It's taken quickly, but Mitchell sweeps up the danger.

Kick-off

1 min

We're underway.

COME ON, PALACE!

1957

Palace are in their new red-and-blue home shirts, Arsenal are sporting their pink (?) third kit.

A reminder of the two sides:

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha.

Arsenal: Ramsdale (GK), White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Ødegaard, Jesus, Martinelli, Saliba, Xhaka, Zinchenko.

19:55

Here come the teams.

Selhurst Park is making some noise here. There is a HUGE display in the Holmesdale, as the old structure of the Crystal Palace building is hung from the roof of the stands.

'Era after era, since 1861' reads the banner.

19:50

The sides are in the tunnel, and the Holmesdale is in full voice.