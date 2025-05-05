Palace are looking to make it six games in-a-row unbeaten (all competitions) at Selhurst Park, while Forest need points to stay in the hunt for Champions League football.

The Eagles have have no fresh injury problems following the FA Cup semi-final win over Aston Villa and Oliver Glasner could name an unchanged team from the Wembley success.

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK, with coverage starting at 19:00 BST on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, ahead of the 20:00 kick-off.

Alternatively, Palace TV+ instead offers live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app as well as following our live coverage below.