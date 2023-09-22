“[The deal] definitely shows their [Palace’s] belief in me – and I want to be here, I want to play, I want to do as well as I can for this club and it’s a brilliant opportunity," Eze said back in August 2020.

“It was the plan that was set out for me and what they’ve said about me and it’s the most in-line with what I feel about myself. For me, that’s the most important thing – more than ‘what the club is’ or whatever. I think the plan they have for me and where they see me, that’s what it is.

“It’s the position they want me to play, their goals, where they want to be, where they want to push, what they want to become, how they see me fitting in that system... The style of football they want to play suits me. It’s perfect for me. It’s a great opportunity and a great place to come."

Whilst Eze speaks of 'goals' in a more figurative sense, his goal-scoring feats have certainly impressed in recent years, Palace's No. 10 scoring that same number in the Premier League last season to finish as top goalscorer.

Featuring in all 38 Premier League games last season, Eze also recorded four assists, linking up most frequently with close friend and teammate Michael Olise.

The duo's link-ups bring back memories of some of Palace's favourite collaborators in modern times – one of which Eze himself cited in his first interview.

“I remember watching [Yannick] Bolasie and [Wilfried] Zaha in the Championship and just thinking: ‘That’s where you want to be, that’s the goal,’” Eze said back then. “It’s a great opportunity for me to come and show what I’m about, and to follow in their steps.”