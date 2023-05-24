Palace acquired the Serbian midfielder in 2017 from Olympiacos, and he has since gone on to accumulate 198 appearances for the club over seven seasons in the Premier League. His contributions have played a significant role in Palace's ability to secure safety and establish a record-breaking ten-year run in the top-flight of English football.

With 28 goals to his name, he currently ranks third in Palace's all-time Premier League goal-scoring chart, trailing only Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha. Notably, he emerged as the club's top scorer in both the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons. One of his memorable moments came in the 3-0 win over Arsenal in 2017, where he scored his first goal for the club.

Since January 2018, Milivojevic has taken on the role of captain, and his leadership qualities have garnered praise from numerous managers, coaches, and teammates. Take a look back at all the best moments of the skipper's time in a Palace shirt in the gallery below!