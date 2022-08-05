“I said many times every season [that] it is always tricky to put some kind of target because this league is so unpredictable,” he said. “It’s very competitive, very strong and very hard.

“I always say that if we reach the top 10 – because we are at the moment a very stable Premier League team – if we can reach that top 10 I think it will be the next step for us.

“But to have some very deep [detailed] targets is so difficult because it’s so unpredictable.”

With a mouth-watering clash against Arsenal serving as the curtain-raiser for the Premier League season, Milivojevic is aware of how important the Selhurst Park atmosphere will be.

“Like everyone who supports those two teams,” he said when asked if he was looking forward to the fixture. “Friday night will be an unbelievable atmosphere – if I’m right, we are the ones who open the Premier League this year.