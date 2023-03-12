With Milivojevic making his first start since November, Palace competed well against City, but paid the price for conceding a late penalty in the second-half, converted by Erling Haaland.

The midfielder reflected: “We need to be more focused and we need to show more responsibility in those situations. We need to be switched on all the time, because at this level of football, details decide [matches], and we need to learn.

“I know it’s going to become a cliché, but from every bad situation that happens, you need to learn. We paid the price a lot of times this season, and we still need to learn.

“Against Man City, you know you will not have a lot of chances. We were focusing on defensive work to do well, and to wait for our chance to try to punish them. They are one of the best teams in the league.

“We tried our best. I think it went well for us until the moment we switched off. We dropped a point, and at the end we tried to push, but when you play against Man City, they are a top team and it’s never been easy. We have to turn to the next one and try to improve.”

Milivojevic concluded by paying tribute to the Palace supporters, who once again generated an outstanding atmosphere in SE25.

The captain said: “I need to say ‘thank you’ to our fans for their support. We did our best to try to get something from the game.

“They’re really pushing us. Thank you for your support. The next two away games are going to be hard, a hundred percent – we play against Brighton and Arsenal, both sides playing very good football – so we need to recover and prepare for those games.”