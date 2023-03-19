The Crystal Palace captain said: “It’s difficult to speak after a defeat, but today we created some clear-cut chances. We could’ve started the first-half [and made it] 1-0 to us, but as well, we need to give credit to this team [Arsenal]. This is a very good team we played today. We played against a very good side.

“We tried our best and if we were more clinical in front of this goal, this game could have turned the other way.

“We are professionals. We need to accept the situation. We need to fight for this football club. We need to give everything we’ve got.

“At the moment, after the game, of course it’s not nice because we lost, but as well, we need to look at the game in a real way. We need to see the chances we created, the goals that we conceded, what we should avoid and what we should’ve done better.

“At the moment it’s not nice, but now we have [an international] break [in fixtures] and we’re going to work hard to come back.”