Starting out

Plange was spotted as a prodigious talent from a young age, signing for Arsenal at six-years-old and taking to Academy football like a duck to water, scoring in all but one game in his first season.

Despite living in Twickenham and playing for local side Feltham Whites Under-8s – where he scored more than 35 goals while also playing Academy football – Plange made the journey to north London three times a week to play for the Gunners' young sides.

“I want to be the next Cristiano Ronaldo,” he told his local newspaper. Grand ambitions indeed.

Next steps

Plange quickly became one of the most high-rated prospects at Hale End, scoring regularly as he progressed through the age groups.

Aged just 15, he made his debut for the Under-18s, and over the following seasons established himself in the first XI.

Scoring nine goals in 12 games in the youth side last season, he attracted Derby's attention.