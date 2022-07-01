The 18-year-old has agreed terms on a five-year-deal which will begin on July 1, after the expiry of his contract with Derby County, and pointed to Palace’s development of youngsters like Michael Olise and Marc Guéhi as a reason he chose to sign for the club.

“I’m delighted, I’m over the moon,” he told Palace TV in his first interview since joining the club. “I’m south London born and bred, so it’s a plus for me.

“I have seen a lot of players step up from the Championship to the Premier League and get their chance playing, and I was thinking that I would like to take that chance as well.

“I’m very excited – a bit nervous but that’s a part of it really. Excited.”