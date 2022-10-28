Premier League Kicks is a community programme, which supports young people to achieve their potential and improve their wellbeing through weekly football and education workshops.

“Premier League Kicks was perfect, I had one at a youth centre and it was 30 seconds away from my house. It [showed me] how important it was to not hang around, but to enjoy playing football with friends,” he explained

“It helps keep the mind clear, it gives you something to do instead of just sitting around all the time and which could potentially lead to someone doing something bad.”

Ebiowei was one of a number of Palace players, including Wilfried Zaha and John-Kymani Gordon, who were part of the programme.

“This programme definitely [creates a certain type of south London footballer]. You see how tight the pitches are here, they’re astroturf, you have to wiggle your way out of problems and it helps you become better and gain more skills.”