The Denmark international was in control once again, providing a crucial intervention in the first-half as the hosts raced in on goal, while supporting in attack - his long-ball created the opportunity for Tyrick Mitchell’s decisive second goal.

Andersen won 33.3% of the vote, narrowly beating Jordan Ayew (33.1%), whose fantastic assist set up Jeff Schlupp for the opener.

Sam Johnstone (15.1%) came in third, securing another clean sheet which moved him to the top of the standings in the race for the Golden Glove award.

