Eberechi Eze whipped in a cross after half an hour that struck Hassane Kamara's hand, giving the south Londoners a penalty.

Zaha stepped up and added to his sensational personal goalscoring return by slamming past Ben Foster and securing his side victory.

His efforts won him Man of the Match with 20.8% of the votes, but supporters showed their backing for players across the team: Eberechi Eze came second on 15.6%, Michael Olise third on 14.2% and even seventh-placed Odsonne Edouard earned 8.1% of the share.

Speaking after the game, Zaha said: “As long as I’m scoring the penalties I can’t complain, really. The main thing is we managed to get the three points today, so I’m happy.”