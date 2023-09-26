Henderson replaces Sam Johnstone to face his former club, with former-Arsenal man Rob Holding starting alongside Chris Richards in central defence. Nathaniel Clyne also comes into the back-four, with Tyrick Mitchell starting at left-back.

Jairo Riedewald comes into midfield in place of Will Hughes, starting alongside Cheick Doucouré, with Jeff Schlupp and Jordan Ayew also retaining their places in the starting XI from Saturday’s goalless draw with Fulham.

There are two further changes in attack, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Jean-Philippe Mateta coming in for Ebere Eze – who drops to the bench – and Odsonne Edouard.

There are senior reinforcements available from the bench, with Eze joined by Marc Guéhi, Joachim Andersen, Joel Ward and Will Hughes.

There is also an opportunity for some younger faces to make an impact, with Academy striker Ademola Ola-Adebomi included in the first-team squad for the first time. He is joined on the bench by Malcolm Ebiowei and David Ozoh.

Man Utd: Onana (GK), Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Amrabat, Casemiro, Hannibal, Mount, Garnacho, Martial, Pellistri.

Subs: Bayindir (GK), Heaton (GK), Lindelof, Fernandes, Rashford, Højlund, Van De Beek, Evans, Gore.

