The centre-back saw his team fall a goal behind to Kevin Schade’s brilliant individual effort in the first-half as Brentford admittedly dominated amidst the west London downpour.

But Palace battled back to wrest control of the game in the second-half, deservedly levelling late on when Joachim Andersen strode forward and tucked a finish between the legs of goalkeeper Mark Flekken from a tight angle.

“We’ve mixed emotions,” Guéhi told Palace TV. “In the first-half we didn’t play particularly well. I think we gave them a bit too much respect, and a bit too much time to play and try and create chances.

“We were positive in the second-half – more aggressive and more on the front foot – and I’m just glad that we got a point from this game.

“I was just hoping [the rain] would stop! It wasn’t nice but I’m glad it stopped. It was quite quick, to be honest.”

On Schade’s opener, Guéhi admitted: “It’s a good goal. I think we can always do better [defensively].

“As a team you have to look at what we can improve on and I think, in that aspect, it’s the only way you can improve as a team. It’s just a good response [from us] in the end to at least get something from this game.”