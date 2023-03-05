The Eagles can consider themselves unfortunate that the narrowest of offside calls denied them the game’s first goal inside the opening minutes, with the returning Wilfried Zaha falling foul of a VAR intervention.

After a Joachim Andersen own-goal midway through the first-half put the hosts on course for victory at Villa Park, a second-half red card to Cheick Doucouré made Palace’s task tougher.

Guéhi said: “We’re extremely disappointed. I wouldn’t say we were the better team, but [we had] one lapse in concentration and they scored. I don’t think we created enough to cause them problems, so it’s a disappointing game.

“[The offside call changed] not much, to be honest. We still stuck to the gameplan, but a lapse in concentration from us… we should be doing better. It’s a poor goal to concede, to be honest.

“[After the red card] nothing really changed. We thought we had to be even more aggressive. In those games where you’re 1-0 down, you just have to go to it.

“I think we did have a reaction – even though we went down to 10 men, and we played some good stuff – but it wasn’t enough.”