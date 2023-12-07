The defender said: “Everyone knows we could have been a lot better.

“It’s a hard one. We definitely have to look back at it, but it didn’t feel great at the time. I feel like we could’ve done better in every area, to be honest, on the pitch.

“I’ll be honest, I wish I had answers, but I know we’ve got a game [here] very soon so it’s really important we try and rectify this performance and make sure the next one’s a better one.

“That first-half wasn’t good enough and we definitely needed a reaction. The fans let us know that and there were definitely some positives, but overall, [it was] not the best. We have to move on from this quickly.

“[On the build-up to Bournemouth’s first goal] I don’t want to make too many mistakes, so I hold my hands up for that one, and then we could’ve defended the set-piece a bit better.

“We need to be better and make sure we put it right the next game.”