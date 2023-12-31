Despite falling behind inside the opening two minutes, the Eagles roared back to secure their first Premier League win in nine matches on Saturday.

Goals from Michael Olise (two) and Ebere Eze capped an impressive team performance from Palace – and Guéhi, who wore the captain's armband in the absence of the injured Joel Ward, admitted that it was a relief to see Palace’s improvement in recent weeks finally culminate in victory.

“Finally!” Guéhi told Palace TV. “It was good to get a win and round off the year, and hopefully give us a good platform for the new year.

“[It’s] relief, I guess – relief! We’ve been working hard for long periods of time now, but haven’t been getting the results we wanted.

“When you play at home, you need to get everyone behind you and we haven’t done that of late with our results. The performances have definitely been better in the last few games, so I’m just glad we could get a win today.

“Everyone’s just glad we could get three points on the board, and hopefully we’ll start the new year well.”

The defender was pleased with the character his teammates displayed in coming from behind to secure victory, and also praised Olise for his virtuoso performance.

“[It was] not a good start,” he admitted. “We could do a lot better, that’s for sure, but [it was] good resilience from the team, a good way to come back against a tough opponent, so I’m proud of everyone.

“I’m happy we’ve got players like him [Olise] to do what they do on the pitch. He usually is [brilliant] to be honest – I’m not surprised. He’s a fantastic player.

“We’ve got so many fantastic players. He’s one that’s been quality since he’s come back from his injury, so credit to him and credit to everyone, but that doesn’t really surprise me to be honest.”