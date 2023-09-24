Guéhi had missed the Eagles’ previous outing away at Aston Villa with a minor injury sustained while acquiring his fifth and sixth caps for England this month.
Speaking after helping Palace to a clean sheet on his return to action, Guéhi said: “I felt good being out there, playing again, especially at home with the boys. I really enjoyed it today.
“It was a tough game – a stalemate. It felt as though both teams almost cancelled each other out. It’s a point, and we hope it’s going to be valuable come the end of the season.
"Just that last pass or better build-up I’d say [was missing]… it’s always tough against a team like Fulham. They’re well-organised as well as us, so it was just a tough game in general.
“They press really well. They’re a very organised team, coached very well and executed their game plan well today.”