The game saw manager Roy Hodgson return to the sidelines after also being absent against Aston Villa, with Guéhi noting: “It’s great to have him back. He’s adamant that he was feeling okay even when he wasn’t there. We’re just glad that he was.

“We see him every single day in training, him and his staff, and all of the work that they do behind the scenes. The enthusiasm that they show each and every day is fantastic and just makes us want to play well for them even more.

“I can’t praise him enough for his help and wisdom and I’m just taking every bit of experience and trying to add it to my own game.”

While Palace drew a rare blank in front of goal, Guéhi was not concerned, stating: “The work’s definitely being done behind the scenes, and that’s definitely going to continue to allow us to improve in all areas of the pitch.

“As a player you always want to improve and do a bit better. It’s been steady. Now, let’s try and push on.”

Reflecting on his two outings with England, Guéhi reflected: “It was enjoyable. I’m glad I was able to get a start in both games. I take those games with a pinch of salt. It was just a moment in my career where to experience that was fantastic, so I just hope it continues.

“Football is a sport where things are quick to change. I’m grateful to the manager and his team for showing faith in me. Now, it’s about each and every day, trying to improve.”