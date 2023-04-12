The Eagles were superb to a man against both Leicester City – a fully-deserved, dramatic 2-1 victory – and Leeds United – an eventual 5-1 thrashing, kickstarted by Guéhi's goal on the stroke of half-time, after having to dig in early.

Asked where returning manager Roy Hodgson had made the most impact to inspire those wins, Guéhi replied: “He’s given us a lot of belief in the team.

“When you go through a difficult period, it’s hard for some players. As a team, we found it a bit difficult playing against some tough opposition and not coming out with the wins. He [Hodgson] has come in and given players belief, a confidence to go out there and try things.

“It’s been a very good week. On the performance [against Leeds], I think the boys did extremely well considering it was a tough start. Leeds came out strong. We expected that, but sometimes it can be difficult. Considering all things, I think the team battled back really well and it was a great win out there.

“We had belief. The first 20 to 25 minutes were difficult. [Hodgson] told us to be a little bit more direct. We needed to win a few more second balls in there and just compete a little bit better, because they were the better team in the first 20-25 minutes, but it was a really good performance and the team did well.”