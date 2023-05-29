Following five victories and four draws in their opening 15 games, Palace went 12 without a win in the middle of the campaign – but recovered to win five, and draw three, of their remaining 10 matches.

Starting and finishing strongly ensured an 11th-place finish in the table, a point and position ahead of London rivals Chelsea, and Guéhi saw the season as, overall, satisfactory.

The defender told Palace TV: “It’s been a tough one. We started the campaign well, and then like life itself, things get rocky, things get difficult.

“I’m just glad that everyone at the club stuck together. We had the fans behind us the whole time, so I’m proud of this team and proud of everyone to finish the way we did.

“It’s lovely when you’re playing with players like Joa [Andersen], Michael [Olise] and Ebs [Eze], all these lads with the confidence that they’ve been given and they found. It’s been unbelievable and definitely enjoyable for the fans I’m sure.”