“It’s disappointing obviously,” he told Premier League Productions after the game. “Frustrating to lose it in that way.

“It was a valiant effort from the boys. It was a great effort to stay in the game and create a few chances against a top side.

“Obviously we’re disappointed but it’s important that we keep our heads up moving on to the next game.”

Guéhi says that despite the overall improvement of the team, Palace still have to correct the small mistakes that cost them.

“It’s important that when we are on top we take our chances, and that in those split second moments we are concentrating at the back,” he said. “It’s a game where you have to be good in both boxes, and we’re learning the hard way.

“I feel we’re heading in the right direction as a team. It’s been a really frustrating season because there’s been so many performances where we have done well and looked a good side, but it’s just that bit at the end where we can’t kill the game off or we’re conceding late goals.

“We have to reset and move on forwards.”