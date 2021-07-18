Joining the likes of Eberechi Eze (Greenwich) and Michael Olise (Hayes) – not to mention longer-serving figures like Nathaniel Clyne, Wilfried Zaha and a range of Academy boys – Guéhi has stuck to his roots in putting pen to paper with Crystal Palace.

Having grown up in Lewisham, the club’s latest arrival makes it clear to Palace TV that he knows where he’s from.

“[I was] born in the Ivory Coast, born in Abidjan, came here at the age of one and lived in England all my life. I grew up mainly in Lewisham, so I know the area. I obviously moved closer to where I was at Chelsea but I’m a London boy and know exactly what it’s about to be a London boy.

“When you’re from south London, it’s really exciting. You know what the feel’s about, what the fans are about and you have that real connection.

“[Selhurst Park] is one of the stadiums in the Premier League that has the best fans, always rocking there. A fantastic atmosphere, so I’m hopefully going to experience that one day.”