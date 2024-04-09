The centre-back sustained a knee injury against Brighton & Hove Albion in early February which has ruled him out ever since.

Manager Oliver Glasner said of Guéhi in his press conference last week: “[Marc] is not training with the team at the minute. I would say he will be at least two or three weeks.”

And speaking to TNT Sports ahead of Palace’s defeat to Manchester City on Saturday, the England international echoed his new manager’s hopes that he would return for the final stretches of 2023/24, ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

“It's going well, thank you,” Guéhi said of his recovery. “I'm lucky I've got good people around me taking care of me. My family have been there, the physios have been there, the team have been around me. I'm really fortunate everything's going well.

“That [returning before the end of the season] is the plan. Hopefully I can come back and help the lads in the last few games. I’m just willing to get back and play, really.”

On the Euros, Guéhi added: “Obviously, like you say, it's in the back of my mind, but I'm just really focusing on the injury and making sure that my knee is good.

“I think it's really important that you have perspective in the game, and you focus long-term as well as short-term… I'm also making sure that I come back and I feel good.”