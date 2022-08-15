“You learn many things from someone that has experienced so much as he has – you learn so much,” Guéhi said. “He’s so knowledgeable about the game, and for me especially helping me in specific instances and helping my game knowledge.

“He’s been great for the team. You’ve seen so many players develop under him – senior players as well as younger players – so every we relish the opportunity to work with him.

“He’s just a good person overall. He gets along with everyone, he likes a lot of banter the manager. He’s a good guy.”

Under Vieira Guéhi has become an established first-team starter, made his England international debut and even worn the captain’s armband in the absence of Luka Milivojevic.

“It’s a great privilege,” he said. “Not many players in their career wear the armband and I'm privileged to do that a few times.

“I’m not the captain of the team, but I've done that a few times and it’s great to have people helping me around; senior members and leaders of the team giving me advice every day to help me grow as a leader as well.

“It’s a nice responsibility. It helps you grow up very quickly. I have to give credit to my teammates: I’m not on my own, my teammates are helping me.

“When I was young I always grew into a leadership role, but I always had people around me to help me develop that leadership side of my game. It still needs a lot of time to develop as well.

“Hopefully I can develop into a great leader with or without the armband.”

Guéhi has been impressed with the impact of new midfield signing Cheick Doucouré, since the 22-year-old’s arrival from Lens.

“Cheick is a great player,” he said. “I'm pretty sure that we’re going to see the best of him in a Palace shirt.

“He brings calmness to the team, good composure on the ball and fearlessness and tenacity on the ball. Hopefully we will continue to see that throughout the season.”